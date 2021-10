ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: The state’s panchayat leaders and members have welcomed the devolution of power to the panchayati raj institutions (PRI).

“The devolution of power to the PRIs had been a long-pending demand and it could be materialized due to the committed leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Panchayati Raj Minister Bamang Felix,” said the All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Parishad in a release.