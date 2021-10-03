Work hard to achieve success, Sona tells civil service aspirants

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Saturday encouraged the APPSCCE aspirants who are appearing for the upcoming viva voce to stay focused and work hard to achieve success.

He was speaking at a ‘mock interview-cum-counselling programme’ organized by the Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK) at the DK convention centre here.

“Time has changed and competition is tougher now. And there is no substitute for hard work,” the speaker said.

Referring to various steps initiated by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu for free and fair recruitment, the speaker told the aspirants that “only the best and deserving will be selected.”

Extending best wishes to the aspirants for their viva voce, he asked them to be prepared to serve anywhere in the state after getting selected “and don’t just run after politicians to get transferred to places of your choice.”

“You are the future of the state and we need good officers,” Sona said.

Among others, MLA Ninong Ering, ABK president Getom Borang, and members of the ABK were present. (Speaker’s PR Cell)