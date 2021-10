ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: The state on Sunday reported 32 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 12 are symptomatic.

West Kameng reported the highest 16 cases, followed by 10 cases in Pakke-Kessang and three cases in the ICR.

With 8.3 percent, Tirap reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Twenty-nine patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Sunday (see full bulletin)