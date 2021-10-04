‘Know our Arunachal’ workshop held

DEMWE, 3 Oct: Thirty school students along with officers and staff of the BRTF participated in a ‘Know our Arunachal’ workshop which was organized here in Lohit district on 2 October.

Organized by the 48 BRTF in collaboration with Tezu-based Bamboosa Library, the workshop was conducted by the Forum of Activists of Lohit Youth Libraries, Medo. The focus of the workshop was to highlight Arunachal’s contribution to the nation’s freedom struggle.

During the workshop, 48 BRTF Commander Col Saurabh Srivastava and State Gazetteer Director Sokhep Kri lauded the volunteers of Lohit Youth Libraries for presenting Arunachal’s unique contribution to the nation and its freedom struggle, while Anjangmai Mam spoke about the state’s evolution since the NEFA days.

The participants paid obeisance to some eminent Indians, such as governor Jairamdas Daulatram, major Bob Khathing, Verrier Elwin, colonel KAA Raja and the first education officer Indira Miri, and remembered the sacrifices of the Indian defence forces, the BRO, doctors, as well as dedicated teachers like Telosai Mele, the first lady teacher of Arunachal.

Keshilu Tayang spoke about the fighters in the Siang valley who fought the British forces, and paid tributes to Moji Riba, who hoisted the national flag on 15 August, 1947 at Dipa village.

Bahailu Rangmang spoke about the Singphos and Khamtis who opposed the British encroachment on their territory, and Banika Kri spoke about the valour of the Indian soldiers in the 1962 Battle of Walong.

48 BRTF Administrative Officer Sanjiv Kumar also spoke.