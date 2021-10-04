APSSB candidate arrested for bringing mobile phone into exam centre

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: A candidate appearing for the exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) on Sunday was arrested after he was found in possession of a mobile handset at the Tezu (Lohit)-based Indira Gandhi Government (IGG) College exam centre.

The candidate, bearing Roll Number 1015633, has been identified as 30-year-old Hindonso Kri, who is a contractual teacher at the government residential school in Sarti, Walong, in Anjaw district.

The mobile handset was confiscated and the candidate was detained as per the standard operating procedure.

The police department informed that the APSSB examination was conducted at five centres in Lohit district, including the GHSS Tezu (375 out of 600 candidates), the GSS Tezu (238 out of 400 candidates), the GSS Telluliang (63 out of 120 candidates), the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezu (129 out of 220 candidates) and

IGG College, Tezu (473 out of 850 candidates).

Out of 2,190 registered candidates, a total of 1,278 appeared for the examination at the five centres.

During the closing time of the examination at IGG College’s Room No 17, the invigilator heard a ringtone from a mobile phone. The mobile phone was found in the possession of candidate Kri. The invigilators immediately detained the candidate and informed the centre superintendent of IGG College, the observer, and the Lohit superintendent of police.

A complaint was received from the centre superintendent of IGG College, and a case [No 39/2021 u/s 420/417/188/120 B IPC r/w Section 66 (D) IT Act] has been registered at the Tezu police station.

Kri has been arrested, and an Oppo cell phone, a wallet and headphones were seized from him. Further investigation is in progress to find out other accused.

The three police personnel who had been detailed as the frisking team have been suspended and detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Lohit SP at the earliest, the police said.

The APSSB informed that the candidate has been debarred by the board from the current as well as all future examinations to be conducted by the board.

“The board once again advises all candidates to strictly observe the instructions of the board while attending examination to avoid debarment or legal action,” APSSB Secretary Santosh Kr Rai said in a statement.

A total of 22,660 candidates appeared in the examination for 182 posts of LDC, data entry operator, AFA (junior), laboratory technician, JSA and record keeper/record clerk/computer operator.

Altogether 37,770 candidates had applied for the examination, of whom 29,615 had downloaded their admit cards, and 22,660 appeared for the exam on Sunday.

The examination was conducted at 130 venues across 12 districts. To ensure that the exam was conducted in a manner which was fair, transparent and based on merit, the board had designated 28 observers, 12 district superintendents (DCs), 36 coordinators, three deputy superintendents, 13 nodal officers, 130 centre superintendents, 130 assistant centre superintendents and 3,900 invigilators, in addition to executive magistrates and flying squads.

“Elaborate security arrangements were made at all exam venues, including deployment of male and female police personnel for frisking of candidates. Use of any electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, by the candidates as well as exam functionaries was strictly prohibited during the examination. All precautionary measures as per Covid-19 SOPs were taken by the centre superintendents,” the secretary said.

The board extended gratitude to the observers, coordinators, DCs, SPs, nodal officers, centre superintendents, invigilators and other examination functionaries on duty, including police personnel, for the successful conduct of the examination.