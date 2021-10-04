PAFs seek halt on DMP work till payment of compensation

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: The landowners and project-affected families (PAF) of the Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district have written to the LDV deputy commissioner, asking his office to direct the NHPC “not to stay or carry out any further activities” on their land unless appropriate compensation is paid to the PAFs.

In their letter, the complainants said that the PAFs have been taken for a ride for the past three years by the NHPC Ltd, the project proponent of the 2,880 mw DMP.

“This one point demand (of compensation) is not negotiable anymore. The land compensation for Lower Dibang Valley should be paid up immediately, or the NHPC must leave our land immediately,” the villagers said.

“We the landowners and clan members of Lower Dibang Valley had placed an ultimatum before the NHPC to pay our land compensation or pack up and leave. It was the goodwill intervention from your (the DC’s) end that we were compelled to withdraw our movement against the NHPC. We then gave our unconditional consent to abide by the terms as put forth in the 11 parameters by the GoAP since we were promised the compensation within a stipulated period of one to three months,” the villagers said.

Stating that they would renew their movement vigorously against the NHPC until it is made to leave their land, the villagers said, “We shall not be held responsible for any untoward incidents or damage to public properties and lives if the NHPC chooses not to heed to this warning.”