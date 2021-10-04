PSCDCL organizes prog on technology

PASIGHAT, 3 Oct: The Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) organized a ‘Freedom through technology’ programme at its integrated command and control centre (ICCC) here on Sunday for the students of DEM higher secondary school and members of NGO Women Against Social Evils (WASE).

The participants were apprised of the various

components and features of the ICCC and briefed on how the ICCC is helping the citizens of Pasighat.

Among others, PSCDCL CEO Wayong Khimhun and Joint CEO Kipa Gagung were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the East Siang district legal services authority in collaboration with the PSCDCL organized a free legal aid awareness and outreach programme, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, at the same venue. It saw the participation of students of IGJ higher secondary school and members of the WASE.

During the programme, retainer advocate Denzing Sonuwal highlighted the roles and functions of the legal services authorities, and spoke on the POCSO Act, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, central and state government schemes for children, women’s rights, and helpline for children. (DIPRO)