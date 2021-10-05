AP guesthouse near NEIGRIHMS, Shillong inaugurated

SHILLONG, 4 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Patient Guest House (Hotel Regalia) near the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong, Meghalaya, was inaugurated by the NEIGRIHMS’ Ophthalmology Department HoD Dr Tanie Natung on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shillong Deputy Resident Commissioner (DRC) Bamin Tarang said that “it is a great relief for the patients coming to Shillong for treatment. The guesthouse would accommodate patients and their attendants, so that they can get the required medical treatment in Shillong without having to go through the trouble of looking for accommodation.”

He informed that the patient guesthouse has 25 rooms, which include two deluxe single rooms at the rate of Rs 300 per day; 12 deluxe double rooms at the rate of Rs 500 per day; six executive rooms at the rate of Rs 600 per day, and five premium rooms at the rate of Rs 700 per day.

Dr Natung expressed appreciation for the Arunachal Pradesh government, particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the GA secretary, for fulfilling the long-pending need of the patients coming to Shillong.

Assistant Professor at the NEIGRIHMS, Dr Tony Ete informed about the efforts made to locate the premises. He assured to help the management in the smooth running of the guesthouse as per the proposed guidelines.

Assistant Professor Dr Narang Naku also expressed appreciation for the Arunachal Pradesh government for the noble initiative and requested the patients and the attendants to adhere to the rules and regulations of the guesthouse.

Representing Hotel Regalia, Dr Ibanari Siyem assured to provide the best of services to the patients and the attendants using the facility.

NEIGRIHMS staffers Ibabyanta Buhphang and Shimti Shangpliang were felicitated on the occasion for facilitating the taking over of the patient guesthouse.

Medical students of the NEIGRIHMS also attended the programme.

The patient guesthouse shall accommodate only patients from Arunachal Pradesh and their attendants visiting the NEIGRIHMS for treatment on referral by making a prior booking through the Shillong DRC by submitting mandatory details, which include referral letter/document from the government or empanelled hospitals, and CMAAY registration card and identity card of the patients and the attendants.

Allotment will be made only for seven days and may be extended for another three days at the request of the patients or attendants. If the patient is required to stay for more than 10 days for continuing medical treatment, they have to submit a recommendation from the attending doctor to this effect.

The patients and attendants occupying the rooms shall have to pay room rent at subsidized rates fixed by the Arunachal government. Meals will also be available in the guesthouse at a nominal rate. A subsidiary kitchen for self-cooking is also available on request.

Contact details of the officer concerned/guesthouse: DRC Shillong -9436961622; Arunachal Pradesh Patient Guest House (Hotel Regalia) – 7641037388/8416050984; medical social worker (CMAAY) in-charge NEGRIHMS – 8974878930.