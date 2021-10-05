Spl routine immunization drives launched

AALO, 4 Oct: West Siang DC Penga Tato launched the special routine immunization drive and inspected the PM Care PSA plant installation at the general hospital here on Monday.

The DC, who was accompanied by the DMO, doctors and nurses, said that immunization for various ailments has helped contain many diseases, and exhorted all to work constantly to improve the health delivery system in the district.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra informed that PM Care PSA plants all over India will be inaugurated by the prime minister on 7 October.

“The PSA plant can generate 500 litres per minute, and the oxygen needs of the general hospital can be met by filling up from the plant. A DG set with a power backup of 200 kva has also been installed,” he said.

Dr Bagra said that “the district has not many left-out children to complete the routine immunization process,” and that people not taking the Covid-19 vaccine are being persuaded to take the vaccine.

In Tawang, local MLA Tsering Tashi launched the special routine immunization catch-up campaign for children between 0 and 2 years and pregnant women, and the augmentation and saturation of the first and second doses of the Covid vaccine at the district hospital there.

“Due to the hard work put in by all the health workers, today our villagers are aware and willingly taking vaccines, and this has helped us to minimize the severity of infection, though a few cases of Covid-19 are still coming up but with less severity,” he said.

He urged the ASHAs to meticulously collect data, so that no one is left unvaccinated, and to create more awareness on institutional delivery.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok said, “We must work hard to achieve the targets given to us by the government, be it vaccination or any other developmental work,” and asked the health department to achieve the routine immunization target before August 2022.

Medical Superintendent Dr N Namshum informed that the district has so far achieved 85 percent routine immunization coverage. He also informed that the district has achieved 100 percent coverage with the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 77 percent coverage with the second dose, “but there is some discrepancy in the data that are being provided by the government and actual population, which will be sorted out soon.”

Later, the MLA, the DC, the DMO and others inspected the CT scan machine in the hospital.

In East Siang, Health Minister Alo Libang launched the special routine immunization catch-up campaign at the Sille PHC, in the presence of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, DHS Dr M Lego, State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung, DMO Dr Kaling Dai, DRCHO Dr Tatok Gao, and others.

The minister also launched the augmentation and saturation of the second dose of Covid vaccine, and sought support from the health workers, PRI leaders, GBs and citizens to make the missions effective and successful.

The MLA, the DHS and the DMO also spoke.

In the Itanagar capital region, Family Welfare Director Dr Emi Rumi launched the special routine immunization catch-up campaign and the augmentation of the second dose of Covid vaccine at the urban primary health centre in Itanagar, and urged the staffs of all the health facilities to carry out the drives sincerely to achieve the targets. (DIPROs)