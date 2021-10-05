Trg in poultry farming imparted

HAWAI, 4 Oct: Women SHG members and farmers from various villages were trained on scientific poultry farming by an expert from the Anjaw KVK on Monday.

The SHG members and farmers from Tafraliang, Swami Camp, Panchliang, Chirange and Sarti villages were trained on brooding, feeding, housing and poultry health management, especially improved breed Kalinga, and bio-security measures at poultry farms by subject matter specialist Dr Santosh Kumar, according to a KVK release.

The KVK also distributed 1,000 birds among the SHG members from Tafraliang and women farmers of Swami Camp, Panchliang, Chirange and Sarti villages.

Eight small-scale poultry units have been established in the district in the ‘farmers’ participatory mode’ under the supervision of the KVK to empower women farmers and make Anjaw district self-reliant in poultry production, the release said.