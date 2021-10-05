ICC win T20 series opener against ACE

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The three-match T20 series between Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) and Academy for Cricket Excellence (ACE) began on Monday.

ICC won the opening match by seven wickets.

Chasing a low target of 98 runs to win, ICC reached it in 15 overs.

For the winning club, Akash Singh hit 40 runs from 32 balls, while Chandan Kr Singh scored a quick-fire 33 runs from 32 balls. Both the players remained not out.

Nabam Abo and Akhil-esh took one wicket each.

Earlier, ACE captain Nabam Abo won the toss and opted to bat first.

Nabam Josh hit 27 runs from 30 balls, while Techi Doria and Techi Sonam contributed valuable 22 and 21 runs, respectively.

Kengo Bam took three wickets in his spell of four overs. Darge Bagra claimed one wicket.

The series was declared open by the captains of both the teams, Suraj Tayam (ICC) and Abo.