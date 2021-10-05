Awareness progs on TOFEI organized

RAGA, 4 Oct: The Kamle District Health Society organized awareness programmes on ‘Tobacco-free educational institute (TOFEI)’ at the Huto middle school and the government middle school in Yada on Monday.

Addressing the participants, DC (in-charge) Atin Padung advised the students to maintain discipline and concentrate on their studies “and also be miles away from tobacco and other addictive substances.”

He declared both the schools as TOFEIs and administered the ‘No tobacco and swachhta pledge’ to the students and teachers.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin highlighted the harmful effects of tobacco, and the importance of sanitation.

Later, the DC launched the special routine immunization catch-up campaign and augmentation and saturation of the first and second doses of the Covid vaccine at the district hospital here. (DIPRO)