AUKUS might contain China’s influence

As China spreads its influence across the world, in particular in Asia, a new paradigm shift is taking place in response to it. Due to China’s expansionist drive in the South China Sea, Australia recently entered into a new security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom, with the acronym AUKUS, standing for the three countries. The timing of the treaty is particularly significant, coming as it does amid uncertainty looming over the US commitment in the region following the muddled withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the consequent hegemony Beijing could exploit to its advantage. The AUKUS not only represents Washington’s renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific region, but also marks a significant shift in the UK’s foreign policy, which is now eager to be more involved after its exit from the European Union. The treaty is a welcome development for India.

A line is being drawn to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive and assertive moves. The geopolitical shift fits in with the growing participation of the world’s biggest democracies to deter China from using its power. Beijing, as expected, has hit out strongly, accusing the countries of a “Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.’ For India, having its closest strategic partners stitch a substantive defence cooperation deal and the opportunity to shore up ties with London can only be reassuring, despite the snub to India’s strong defence partner France, which has now lost a deal with Australia to build submarines. The prominence of the Quad grouping also came through, with the Australian PM calling up Prime Minister Modi and the Japanese premier to keep them in the loop on the new arrangement. While the treaty does hold potential to emerge as a decisive factor in ensuring a stable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, China’s insatiable hunger for causing disruption would be the real test. India will have to walk carefully to ensure that its interest is taken well care of. India shares a long border with China and relations between two countries remain tense since the border clashes in eastern Ladakh. The AUKUS pact might come handy in containing China’s influence and India stands to gain from it.