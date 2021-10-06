Curling team calls on Rijiju

NEW DELHI, 5 Oct: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Curling Association (APCA) called on union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju here on Monday and discussed various issues pertaining to curling sport.

Speaking to reporters, APCA president Sanjoy Dolo informed that the team, led by him, Curling Federation of India (CFI) CEO Md Arshad and APCA general secretary Tom Gamno, met the minister and discussed various issues related to the development and promotion of curling in the state and the country.

Arshad informed that the APCA, under the supervision of the CFI, will conduct a “national ice-less curling training seminar” in Arunachal Pradesh in December, “in which 12 to 15 state teams will participate.”

Dolo said, “The union minister is likely to attend the concluding ceremony of the seminar. He also assured to provide all possible support from his end. The minister also said that the Khelo India Winter Game technical team is scheduled to visit Tawang very soon to examine the feasibility of conducting national level winter sports in the state.”