ICC win T20 series 2-1 against ACE

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) won the three-match T20 series 2-1 against the Academy for Cricket Excellence (ACE) on Tuesday.

The ICC beat the ACE by five runs in the second match to win the series but lost the third and final match by six runs.

The ICC had won the first match of the series by seven wickets on Monday.

In the second match, the ICC set the ACE a moderate target of 130 runs to win in the second match.

Vijay Rao top-scored with 33 runs not out from 23 balls, while Neelam Obi made 31 runs from as many balls.

Mapu Yigam, Suraj Tayam and Chandan Kr Singh scored 21, 22 and 14 runs, respectively.

Nabam Joshz took two wickets, conceding 20 runs. Akhilesh Shahani took one wicket.

In reply, the ACE fell short of the target by five runs.

Techi Sonam made the highest 56 runs from 55 balls. He hit three fours and three sixes. Takam Tallam contributed 15 runs.

Rakesh Kumar took two wickets, while Kengo Bam and Mapu Yigam claimed one wicket each.

Apart from this, a crucial run out by Suraj Tayam secured his team’s victory in the second match.

The ICC’s Mapu Yigam was declared man of the match.

In third and final match, the ACE set the ICC a 145-run target to win after choosing to bat first.

Akhilesh Sahani hit 55 runs from just 42 balls, scoring three fours and three sixes along the way.

Techi Sonam, Nabam Joshz and Techi Nei made 23, 18 and 15 runs respectively.

Kale Cheda, Chandan Kr Singh and Kengo Bam captured two wickets each, while Mapu Yigam took one wicket.

For the ICC, Neelam Obi scored the highest 37 runs (3×4, 1×6) from 33 balls and remained not out.

Chandan Kr Singh made 32 runs (2×4, 1×6) off just 22 balls. Mapu Yigam and Kengo Bam also contributed 25 runs 24 runs but the team still fell short of the target by six runs.

Akhilesh Sahani was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance.

Later, Kengo Bam was declared man of series.