Land development work inspected

ZIRO, 5 Oct: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang, along with PD Neelam Teji and APO (RE) JD Prasad inspected the land development work under the MGNREGA at Kalung Ranti in Reru-Kalung zilla segment of the district on Tuesday.

Reru-Kalung ZPM Subu Lento, who accompanied the team, informed that “all the six GPCs have clustered the funds under MGNREGA to ensure a substantial development.”

“The piecemeal distribution of funds to all the GPCs earlier had resulted in misuse, rather than any tangible developments,” Lento added. (DIPRO)