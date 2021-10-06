NSCN militants surrender

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: A militant of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) has surrendered in Tirap district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The operative has been identified as self-styled second lieutenant Khumliam Sumpa (38), of Kheti village.

He surrendered before the Tirap DC, police personnel and Assam Rifles on Monday, Tirap DC Taro Mize said.

Sumpa had joined the outfit in 2004.

“The surrenderee is liable to be dealt with as per law if he is found indulging in illegal or antinational activities,” Mize added.

Meanwhile, an active member of the NSCN (IM), identified as self-styled private Janpu Nokbi, of Bera village in Dadam circle, also surrendered before the DC on 4 October.

Nokbi had joined the outfit in 2008. (PTI & DIPRO)