MLA launches spl RI drive

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 5 Oct: MLA Taniya Soki on Monday launched the special routine immunization (RI) drive for children below two years of age and pregnant women here in Upper Subansiri district, in the presence of DC Mika Nyori and DMO Dr T Taki.

The immunization drive will be carried out every first week of the month for four months till January next year. Soki said that the Centre has set 90 percent immunization coverage by August next year.

He also appealed to the people who are still sceptical and hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccine to receive it without any fear.