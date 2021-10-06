Three youths untraceable after raft sinks in Jiyadhal river

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 5 Oct: In a tragic accident, three youths from Adi Koliya village in Assam’s Dhemaji district drowned in the Jiyadhal river in Lower Siang district on Monday.

As per local witnesses, eight youths from Adi Koliya village were ferrying down the river on a bamboo raft (meleng) from Jiyadhalmukh hill site on Monday morning when their raft struck against the under-construction RCC bridge post and sunk into the turbulent river. Of the eight, three swam to the shore while two saved themselves by climbing on the RCC bridge post. The stranded duo was later rescued by a team of the SDRF, while the three others, identified as Pradip Narah, Bineswar Mili and Seniram Payeng, have gone missing.

The SDRF jawans, with the help of the locals, have been searching for the missing youths but they could not be traced till Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, an NDRF team from Dhemaji has reached the spot and started a search operation on the riverbed to trace the missing persons.

The Jiyadhal river, which was drying up after the late monsoon rain, has again swelled, following heavy showers in the upper reaches for the last few days.