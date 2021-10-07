5 female shuttlers selected for World Senior Badminton C’ship

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Five female shuttlers from the state have been selected for World Senior Badminton Championship organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), and scheduled to be held in Huelva, Spain from 28 November to 4 December.

They are Boni Yapu (39), Pema Ladon (46), Taw Yania (45), Yase Bagang (37) and Mepung Pangia (42).

The Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) felicitated the women in the MLA Cottage badminton stadium on Wednesday.

The ASBA informed that the selection for the world championship was held in Navelim, Goa from September 19 to 26.

Around 20,000 players from nooks and corners of the country participated in the selection tournament in which these five female athletes were selected from Arunachal Pradesh.

Olympic Association of Arunachal Chairman Bamang Tago, while congratulating the athletes said that “the ASBA will provide assistance in training so that they can be prepared for the world tournament.”