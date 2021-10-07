Subroto Mukerji/ School Games Football C’ship 2021 concludes

DOIMUKH, 6 Oct: The finals of the ninth (boys) and third (girls) Subroto Mukerji/ School Games Football Championship 2021 of Papum Pare district were played here on Wednesday, wherein defending champions in the boys’ category, GHSS Doimukh defeated Boum Kakir Mission School, Midpu by 3:1 goals.

In the girls’ category, former state champion and defending district champion GHSS Doimukh defeated Boum Kakir Mission, Midpu by 1:0 goals.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams of GHSS Doimukh will represent Papum Pare district in the forthcoming state-level championship.

Meanwhile, in the first district-level Kho Kho Championship 2021, the VKV Balijan girls’ team won the final match against GHSS Doimukh and in the boys’ category, GHSS Doimukh defeated GSS, Mani.

The VKV Balijan (girls’) and GHSS Doimukh (boys’) will be representing Papum Pare district in the state-level Kho Kho Championship.

Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara presented trophies to the champions.