Training on PR system and GP dev plan begins

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The three-day state-level training programme on ‘Panchayati Raj System and Gram Panchayat Development Plan’ for officials of ArSRLM, conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), began here at the SIRD&PR training hall on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, ArSRLM CEO cum SMD S Miji emphasized the importance of the training and asked the participants to fully utilize the training. He informed that the role of the ArSRLM is increasing day by day, and therefore, officials of ArSRLM need to be trained more.

He said that convergence activities of SHG and Panchayati Raj can be successful only if ArSRLM officials are trained and aware of various roles and responsibilities.

Earlier, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung said that to make any planning at the grass-root level successful and achievable, officials working in the field need to be conversant with the concept, challenges and responsibilities of Gram Panchayat and work in proper coordination.

He urged the participants to inculcate the knowledge on concept and various challenges in PRI and self-help groups and the role of self-help groups.

SIRD&PR Deputy Director Dr Likha Kiran Kabak and Assistant Director cum course director Mihin Lali also spoke.

More than 40 officials of ArSRLM, such as district mission managers, block mission managers and cluster coordinators are participating in the training which will end on 8 October.