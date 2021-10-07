AACWA seeks bypass road before  NH-52A package-B construction works

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has urged the state government to construct a bypass road from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli-Banderdewa before starting off package-B NH-52A construction work.

The association, in a press release, also said that the state government should start construction of a steel bailey bridge at Pachin river near the last point of D-Sector, Naharlagun to connect Pachin and Naharlagun, and at Papu Nalah near forest park to avoid traffic rush during highway construction work.

The state government should ask the railway ministry for early completion of the already delayed bridge at Lekhi.

The association also raised questions over the utilization of funds under the Itanagar Smart City Mission, saying that “no changes had been found under the mission.” It claimed that many of urban areas under the Itanagar constituency are still lacking proper drainage, road infrastructure, electricity but “funds had been sanctioned for development.”

The AACWA sought that the state’s urban development and housing minister visit the twin capital region to know about the development of urban areas. “The chief minister should instruct his ministers to take up development activities equally to all parts of the state under various funds,” the association said.