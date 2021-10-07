DC urges HoDs to work in tandem to achieve SDG

PALIN, 6 Oct: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala urged all departments to work in tandem to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDG) as per the indicators earmarked under each goal.

The DC, who chaired a consultative meeting on SDG with the HoDs here on Wednesday, said that the targets are achievable.

“The targets are achievable. If concerted efforts are made by all, nothing is unachievable,” he said.

The DC also briefed the HoDs about the recently held conference on SDGs at Namsai and the overall expectations from each department.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were made on each goal by respective departments, wherein the challenges and the interventions needed to overcome these challenges were discussed.

It was decided to conduct regular review meetings to assess the overall progress made in each category from time to time. (DIPRO)