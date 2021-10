ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: A plantation drive for the beautification of the traffic island at the underpass area near Bank Tinali was conducted here on Wednesday by the Save Arunachal Save Indigenous (SASI), in collaboration with the Capital district administration and social forestry division, Itanagar along with IMC corporators.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, who participated in the drive, also requested the denizens to cooperate and maintain the beautification of the area. (DIPRO)