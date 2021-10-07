TB Mukt Bharat awareness camp held

PASIGHAT, 6 Oct: East Siang District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Taken Siram organized the ‘TB Mukt Bharat awareness camp’ at the Yagrung Dere (community hall) here on Wednesday.

Attending the programme, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong said that tuberculosis (TB) can always be cured if timely and proper treatment is taken.

“A TB patient who has not taken proper and timely treatment could spread the disease to many,” he said while giving emphasis on awareness among the people regarding TB.

Citing the ongoing ‘Jan Andolan Against TB’ for a TB-free nation by 2025, the MLA said such awareness campaigns should be continued with the participation of every citizen.

Bakin Pertin General Hospital JDHS Dr D Raina spoke about the signs and symptoms of TB and the mode of transmission of the disease.

Informing that the government is committed to eliminating TB by 2025, Dr Raina appealed to the public to spread maximum awareness about the causes of TB and its preventive measures.

Panchayat leaders, GBs, students, government officers and villagers attended the programme. (DIPRO)