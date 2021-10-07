Physio-rehabilitation equipment distributed

ZIRO, 6 Oct: Various physio-rehabilitation equipment, such as toilet chairs, adjustable walkers, and adjustable sticks were distributed to the elderly patients of Bamin Michi village, Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday by the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) team of the Gyati Takka General Hospital, Hapoli.

The equipment was distributed during a physiotherapy home rehabilitation programme themed ‘Digital equity for all ages’, which was organized for 60 years of age and above people at the village as part of the International Old Age Day celebrations.

Around 30 patients had turned up for the physiotherapy home rehabilitation programme and other medical screenings.

Physiotherapist Bamin Mumpa informed that the team consisting of Koj Tajang, Millo Rinya, and Hibu Pussang carried out blood sugar and pressure tests during the programme.

The team also conducted home-to-home physiotherapy and medical screening, especially for bed-ridden patients of the said village.