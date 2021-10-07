Training & awareness prog on value-added products from tashe

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Oct: The CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology Branch Itanagar organized a training and awareness programme on the development of value-added products from tashe, here on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of 50 participants from different SHGs, NGOs, including entrepreneurs, Arunachal Pradesh State Council of Science & Technology Chairman Bamang Mangha spoke on entrepreneurship development and utilization of natural resources like tashe, its management and the protection of biodiversity.

He requested all entrepreneurs and unemployed youths to come forward and take the advantage of the activities for sustainable income generation.

Arunachal Pradesh State Medicinal Plant Board Chairman Karia Bagang said that she has known tashe to be a staple food since her childhood, but was not aware of its nutritional and medicinal values.

Saying that the programme has helped her learn more about tashe, Bagang assured all support and help under her capacity.

In his keynote address, Principal Scientist & In Charge, CSIR-NEIST Branch Naharlagun Dr Chandan Tamuly spoke on the background and history of the plant and tashe products. Sharing his knowledge about the nutritional and medicinal importance of tashe, Dr Tamuly said that “it has tremendous scope for research & development.”

Further, Moushumi Hazarika, along with research scholars demonstrated the preparation of cakes, biscuits and cookies from tashe to the entrepreneurs, local youth and farmers.

CSIR-NEIST Branch Itanagar Senior Scientist Dr Natarajan Velmurugan and Pr TO Dr BC Baruah also spoke.