Prominent businessman passes away

PASIGHAT, 6 Oct: Prominent businessman Bindyeshwar Singh of Pasighat passed away, aged 79 years, on Wednesday in Gurgaon.

According to family sources, he was admitted to a hospital in the city (Gurgaon) on 7 September and was on life support.

Singh is survived by his wife, five daughters and two sons.

Born in 1942 in Manpursauli Village in Bihar’s Saran district, Singh was the eldest son of Indrasan Singh and Chandra Devi. He came to Pasighat in 1951 and matriculated at the then Pasighat Government School in 1962. He did his college from Assam’s Dibrugarh Hanuman Bux Surajmal Kanoi Commerce Kanoi College in 1966.

A pioneer in the field of trade and commerce here in East Siang district, Singh had immensely contributed to the growth of the local economy. He also had a deep attachment to the locals.

MLAs Kaling Moyong, Ninong Ering and Lombo Tayeng deeply mourned the passing away of Singh and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

“We are completely heartbroken. Everyone, whoever came in contact with him, admired and loved him. He taught us all the values of doing things the right way. He is no more but his memory will always be with us,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh also expressed sadness at the demise of Singh.

“Singhji was many things to many people across the district and beyond. He embodied the true spirit of entrepreneurship through his many impactful endeavors that boosted the oldest city’s economy, with incomparable enthusiasm,” Dr Singh said in her condolence message.

Pasighat Market Association president O Ering, secretary Mingge Tasung, the officials of Chamber of Commerce and several other organizations also deeply mourned Singh’s demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The shopkeepers and traders downed their shutters on Wednesday as a mark of respect to late Singh. (DIPRO)