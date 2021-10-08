About cleanliness

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated with various programmes across Arunachal Pradesh on 2 October. Cleanliness drives found a prominent place in the celebration. It was observed that young people, students, public representatives and government departments enthusiastically took part in cleanliness drives in the form of social service across the state.

Apart from cleanliness drives, cyclothon and walkathon events, which were organized by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (ISCDCL) in collaboration with the Itanagar capital region administration to mark Gandhi Jayanti stole the limelight.

Cleanliness is very important in our life, as well as for the state and the country as a whole. However, carrying out cleanliness drives on a particular day only will make no difference in a hilly state like Arunachal Pradesh. Cleanliness drives will bear fruits when every citizen of the state realizes the need to maintain cleanliness not only in their surroundings but also in their towns, cities and colonies. There should be NGOs in every town and sector in the state to monitor cleanliness and waste management in their respective areas, and the government should also extend cooperation to them to keep the state clean throughout the year.