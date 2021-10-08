Outreach prog for ESM, veer naris held

YINGKIONG, 7 Oct: An outreach programme to address the grievances of ex-servicemen (ESM) and veer naris was conducted here in Upper Siang district by Lt Col TC Tayum from the Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) on 5 October.

Lt Col Tayum is on an extensive tour of the state from 27 September to 10 October, conducting such programmes, at the direction of Governor BD Mishra.

Addressing 16 ESM of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, the Assam Rifles and the SSB, and a veer nari here, Lt Col Tayum informed them about the recent formation of the RSB “for the welfare of ESM, veer naris and the next of kin.”

He briefed them on the financial and medical benefits, reservation of seats in MBBS and BDS for ESM, etc. “However, the benefits are not availed for lack of proper office desk in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Lt Col Tayum also emphasized on establishing a zilla sainik board at the district level with the deputy commissioner as its president, an ESM as vice president, and members from the district administration and the ESM.

“The office of the zilla sainik board will purely function for the welfare of the ESM,” the lieutenant colonel said.

He also advised the ESM to form SHGs and NGOs to work for the welfare of the society.

Yingkiong ADC Kabit Apang, who along with SP Jummer Basar was present at the programme, assured to look into establishing an office room for the ESM in the office of the deputy commissioner.

Earlier, Lt Col Tayum had separate meetings with Health Minister Alo Libang and the Lower Subansiri DC and SP, and apprised them of the requirement for a zilla sainik board. (DIPRO)