Arunachal kabaddi team wins national c’ship

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: The Arunachal kabaddi team returned to the state on Thursday after winning the National Sports Championship-2021.

Arunachal defeated Rajasthan 21-10 in the final match held on 2 October.

The three-day championship was organized by the National Sports & Physical Fitness Board at the Guru Ram Rai University in Dehradun.

“For the first time ever, a kabaddi team has brought laurels to the state, defeating teams such as Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan,” said Arunachal Kabaddi Association president Bamang Raman.

He said that the association is overwhelmed with the victory of the team, adding that “the association will try its best to lead the team to participate in international tournaments, as well.”

Raman informed that the association will organize district-wise kabaddi tournaments to provide opportunities to talented sportspersons of the state.

He appealed to the state government to provide help in getting the association a permanent coach and a stadium for the players, “in order to build talented and strong players from the state.”

He also appealed to the government to “generate job opportunities for the medal bearers.”