Orientation prog for HU students held

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: An online orientation programme for the students of Himalayan University (HU) here was held on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, HU vice chancellor Dr HS Sharma said, “We are mentoring young people by not only giving them quality education through our university academic programmes but giving them values.”

Academics dean Dr Ghanshyam Singh explained the CBCS system and the academic rules and regulations of the university.

All the HoDs of the university apprised the students of the programmes of their respective departments.

Grievance cell head Ipe Eshi highlighted financial aid and scholarships, student welfare, code of conduct, etc.

Assistant examination controller Tahir H Khan briefed about the examination system, “the rules of promotion in the next semester,” and other examination-related issues.