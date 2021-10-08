ANYA seeks early completion of NH 415

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has urged the construction agency and the highway department to immediately start construction of Packages B and C of the four-lane NH 415 in the capital region in order to ease traffic congestion in Naharlagun and Nirjuli.

“Due to having no bypass road at Naharlagun, it almost takes two or three hour to reach at destination,” the association stated in a release, adding that students, government officials and patients face the brunt of traffic jams during emergencies.

The ANYA also appealed to the public to support the administration and the construction agency in completing the two packages on time. It requested the administration and the highway department to ensure strict monitoring of the quality of work.