PSA oxygen plants installed in various districts

GoAP according utmost priority to health sector: Mein

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plants under the PM Cares Fund were inaugurated in various districts across the state on Thursday with the dedication of 35 PSA oxygen plants across 35 states, including Arunachal Pradesh and the union territories, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the virtual mode from the AIIMS in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

“With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants,” the PMO said.

Till now, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM Cares Fund across the country, it added, noting that, of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 mts oxygen per day.

In Namsai, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated a 100 lpm PSA oxygen plant at the district hospital, and another 100 lpm PSA oxygen plant at the Chongkham CHC.

Saying that the state government is according utmost priority to the health sector, Mein added that “the finance department is giving 100 percent support to the health department for bringing modern health facilities to the people of the state.”

Health Minister Alo Libang, who was also present, said that the state government is upgrading the district hospitals across the state, adding that, “with the upgraded infrastructures, health departments need to be strengthened with more manpower to run the upgraded facilities.”

Health Principal Secretary Sarat Chauhan inaugurated a CT scan machine at the Namsai district hospital.

Forty-four PSA plants are being installed in Arunachal Pradesh, covering all the districts. Of these, 27 PSA plants have been allocated under the PM Cares Fund, five PSA plants have been provided by the UNICEF, three PSA plants have been provided by the UNDP, five PSA plants have been provided under the NESIDS, and one PSA plant each has been provided by the National Health Mission, the state government, Oil India Ltd and the union health & family welfare ministry.

Till date, 31 PSA oxygen plants have been installed, and another 13 plants are in various stages of installation/commissioning.

The rest of the PSA plants are expected to be installed before 31 October. Once all the plants are installed, the oxygen generation capacity through the PSA plants will be more than 12,000 litres per minute (approximately 12,650 lpm).

With this capacity, 1,200 beds can be supported with continuous oxygen supply at 10 lpm.

In mid-April this year, the state had only 163 oxygen-supported beds, and as of 5 September, the number increased to 1,013. Sixty-three ventilators allotted under the PM Cares Fund are functional, 148 personnel have been trained, and there are 49 ICU beds.

In Changlang district, Kantang ZPM Renu Mungrey inaugurated the PSA plant at the district hospital in the headquarters. The plant has the capacity to generate 500 lpm of medical grade oxygen.

In Bordumsa, a PSA oxygen plant of 200 lpm capacity was inaugurated at the CHC there by local MLA Samlung Mossang.

In West Kameng, DC Karma Leki inaugurated a PSA oxygen plant with 250 lpm capacity at the general hospital in Bomdila.

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, CMS Dr Hage Ambing, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme and others witnessed the dedication of the PSA oxygen plants virtually by the prime minister.

In East Siang, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering inaugurated the PSA oxygen generator plant at the Ruksin CHC. The production capacity of the oxygen generation plant is 100 litres per minute.

In West Siang, district BJP president Yomto Jini commissioned a 500 lpm capacity PSA oxygen plant at the general hospital in Aalo.

In Kra Daadi, Tali MLA Jikke Tako inaugurated the PSA oxygen plant at the district hospital in Palin.

In Kamle, DC Adong Pertin inaugurated a 100-litre capacity PSA oxygen plant at the district hospital in Raga, while in Tirap, DC Taro Mize inaugurated the PSA oxygen plant at the general hospital in Khonsa. (DIPROs, DCM’s PR Cell & PTI)