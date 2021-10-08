State reports 32 Covid cases on Thu

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: The state on Thursday reported 32 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 13 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest eight cases, followed by four cases in Lower Dibang Valley. Lower Subansiri, Shi-Yomi and Tawang reported three cases each.

With 15 percent, Shi-Yomi reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.7 percent.

Thirty-eight patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday (see full bulletin).