1 Covid death reported on Friday, state’s toll reaches 280

ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The state reported one more Covid-19-related death on Friday, taking the death toll to 280.

According to the DHS report, a 75-year-old male patient from Tawang died at the military hospital (MH) in Dahung at 2:05 am on Friday. The patient had complained of fever and shortness of breath since 3 October and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Mugto PHC on 5 October. He had been referred from the DCHC in Tawang and admitted to the Dahung MH on 7 October.

The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 21 new Covid-19 cases, of whom eight are symptomatic.

Pakke-Kessang reported the highest five cases, followed by three cases in the ICR, and two cases each in Anjaw, Lower Subansiri and Tawang.

With 5.9 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Fifty patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday (see full bulletin)