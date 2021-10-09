Vehicle pollution testing centre reopened

ROING, 8 Oct: A vehicle pollution testing centre, which had been lying defunct, was reopened here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday by District Transport Officer S Tayang, in the presence of MVI Abujing Pertin, Roing police station OC (in-charge) J Miso and Koronu CHC MO Dr M Tomba Singh.

The centre has been reopened by the North East Environment Engineer & Consultant, a government authorized agency based in Meka.

Tayang informed that it is mandatory for every vehicle owner to have a valid PUC certificate to comply with the prescribed emission norms. “Any vehicle without such certificate is liable to be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act,” he said. (DIPRO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR