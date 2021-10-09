Vehicle pollution testing centre reopened

ROING, 8 Oct: A vehicle pollution testing centre, which had been lying defunct, was reopened here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday by District Transport Officer S Tayang, in the presence of MVI Abujing Pertin, Roing police station OC (in-charge) J Miso and Koronu CHC MO Dr M Tomba Singh.

The centre has been reopened by the North East Environment Engineer & Consultant, a government authorized agency based in Meka.

Tayang informed that it is mandatory for every vehicle owner to have a valid PUC certificate to comply with the prescribed emission norms. “Any vehicle without such certificate is liable to be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act,” he said. (DIPRO)