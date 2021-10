ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has submitted a reminder to the SIC SP, demanding that the SIC expedite the probe into the alleged illegal appointment of 26 LDCs/MTS on contractual, contingency and officiating basis in the establishment of the Kamle district administration.

The union said that it had lodged an FIR against the Kamle DC, the ADC and a former (retired) DC for their alleged involvement in the appointments.