AIMSU extends support to Dibang project affected people, seeks early compensation

ROING, 9 Oct: Extending unconditional support to the landowners and project-affected families (PAF) of the Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) of the NHPC Ltd in Lower Dibang Valley district, the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) said that the union should not be held responsible “for any breach in law and order if it arises as a result of the humiliation to the PAFs.”

Stating that it has no enmity with the NHPC or any bureaucrats of the state government, the AIMSU said, “We cannot be mute spectators when our people are being denied their rightful compensation to the point of humiliation.”

“Nowhere in the country have the landowners and the project-affected people been made to wait for three years by any project proponent after the award is made by the government. The PAFs of Lower Dibang valley have waited patiently for the past many years and in return, they have been subjected to untold miseries and humiliation,” the union said, and sought to know the reason for the delay in disbursing compensation.

It also pointed out that “the present drama being played out in the high court has no connection with the award or the PAFs of the district. The PAFs, therefore, cannot be blamed for being frustrated at the excessive delay. The PAFs are genuinely right in demanding the immediate release of their rightful land compensation.

“The NHPC Ltd should pay the land compensation immediately or leave us in peace by scrapping the project,” it said.