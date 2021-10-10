POCSO court sentences man to 10-yr RI

BOMDILA, 9 Oct: The court of the district & sessions judge-cum-special judge under the POCSO Act here in West Kameng district has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

The court convicted Nishu Jebisow, a resident of Buragaon village, under Section 4 of the POCSO Act. In addition to the jail term, the court slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, the incident had taken place on 17 May, 2020, when the victim had gone to the market along with her mother. “The girl went missing while her mother was buying groceries. Later, the victim was found coming from the house of Nishu Jebisow and informed that the accused had sexually molested her,” the prosecution side said.

The victim’s mother had lodged the FIR the next day (18 May, 2020) at the Thrizino police station, and a case had been registered under Section 376 IPC and Section 4 of the POSCO Act against the accused.

Reportedly, the convict ran away from the court premises after hearing the judgment. He was later apprehended from the market by the police and booked under Section 224 of the IPC. (DIPRO)