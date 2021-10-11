ZPM encourages students to excel

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Oct: Sangdupota ZPM Hina Camdir Tok appealed to the student community to study well and excel in their professions to be able to serve the community, the society and the state.

Saying that there is a need for good professionals in the state, he encouraged students to give their best in the days to come.

“How long will we continue to depend on others? We have a lot of potential in our children and we have to hone their skills,” he said, addressing a felicitation programme for students, organized by the Camdir Welfare Society at a city hotel here on Sunday.

Meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 were felicitated on the occasion.