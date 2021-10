ROING, 10 Oct: Sixty members of NGOs participated in a NABARD-sponsored 60-day skill development programme (SDP) on banana fibre extraction, which concluded here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

The SDP, conducted by NGO AMYAA, was aimed at equipping the SHG members with an alternative source of income generation by setting up rural enterprises.

Certificates were distributed to the participants at the end of the programme.