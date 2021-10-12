2 severely injured in road accident

PASIGHAT, 11 Oct: Two passengers, including a two-year-old boy, were severely injured when a Tata Sumo taxi skidded off the road near Rottung, around 11 kms from here in East Siang district, last Saturday evening.

The vehicle, carrying nine passengers, was coming from Aalo in West Siang district to Pasighat.

The severely injured passengers – Monoranjan Jana, an employee of Ramakrishna Mission, Aalo, and the two-year-old boy, SS Jana – were admitted to Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here on the same day.

On Sunday morning, Monoranjan Jana was flown to Kolkata for treatment.

The condition of the boy is also stated to be critical, and his parents are planning to take him to Kolkata for treatment on Tuesday.

The police interacted with the passengers at BPGH, and a case in this regard has been registered at the police station here. Investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the AAPPTF’s East Siang district unit president Tabiram Moyong and general secretary David Lego, along with AESCDU president January Melong and general secretary Oson Panyang rushed to BPGH and provided food and financial assistance for medicines to the admitted passengers.

Moyong asked all the private vehicle owners and drivers to carry valid documents, including vehicle fitness certificate, driving licence, road tax clearance, insurance, etc, while on the road. (DIPRO)