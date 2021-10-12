24 Covid cases reported on Monday

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The state on Monday reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom eight are symptomatic.

Tawang and West Kameng reported the highest six cases each, followed by three cases in Lower Dibang Valley and two cases each in the ICR, Lohit and Lower Subansiri.

With 20 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Fifty-eight patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Monday.

The state currently has 232 active Covid-19 cases (see full bulletin)