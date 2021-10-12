Citizens’ duty to ensure state’s development: Gov

THRIZINO, 11 Oct: “It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to ensure that not a single paisa granted for any developmental programme is misused, if we want progress and development in the state,” Governor BD Mishra said.

Interacting with the gaon burahs and panchayat leaders here in West Kameng district on Monday, the governor advocated transparency, accountability and probity in implementation of all types of welfare schemes.

He also advised the GBs and the panchayat leaders to preserve nature and the environment, and to motivate

the students to study hard and enhance their capability and competence to become successful entrepreneurs.

“Youths of the day must prepare themselves to become job providers and not job seekers. They must explore innovative ways for living opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, piggery, poultry, loin loom, traditional textiles and handicrafts, apiculture and fisheries, etc, which have great scope in the area,” Mishra said.

As a token of love and gratitude, the governor provided basic essential items to the GBs and the panchayat leaders.

Mishra also visited Subu village, 11 kms from Thrizino, where he interacted with the locals and inspected the site for the proposed Kameng Professional and Technical University with top officials of the state government and the district administration.

The legislative assembly passed the bill for the establishment of the university a few years back.

The governor was accompanied by, among others, Thrizino MLA Kumsi Sidisow, Education Commissioner Niharika Rai, APPEIRC Chairman Marnya Ete, the higher & technical education director, and West Kameng DC Karma Leki. (With input from Raj Bhavan)