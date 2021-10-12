MLA asks PWD to start formalities for improving Palizi-Thrizino road

THRIZINO, 11 Oct: Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow has asked the Bomdila PWD division to immediately start all codal formalities for improvement of the approximately 17-km-long road from Palizi (NH 13) to Thrizino circle headquarters in West Kameng district.

“I am aware of the present road condition and it requires immediate attention.

Attempts were made to improve it, but it was delayed due to lack of proper funds for the last several years and, very recently, the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The state government has approved fund amounting to Rs 46 crores under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Development Plan, and the PWD Bomdila division has been asked to start with tender process and start the work,” Sidisow added.

He informed that Governor BD Mishra also visited Thrizino on Monday and raised concern over the road’s condition.

“Once fund is released and tender formalities are completed, I am hopeful that the work will also start immediately,” Sidisow said.