Finding of body from Lekhi Hapa now being investigated as murder case

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The finding of an unidentified decomposed body of a female from the Lekhi Hapa quarry site near the Dikrong river on 27 September is now being investigated as a murder case.

The development came about after the police received the result of the postmortem on Sunday, which mentioned the death as having occurred “due to ante-mortem head injury (left temporal fissure fracture) which is homicidal in nature.”

The body has not yet been identified.

Nirjuli Police Station OC M Geyi, who is also the IO of the case which has been reregistered as a murder case now, informed that efforts are being made to identify the deceased, and that the family members of various missing cases are being called to identify the body.

“We are verifying various missing cases from all over the capital region. We have also sent WT messages all over the Northeast states to help identify the body,” he informed.

The OC has urged people to come forward and identify the body.

He informed that the body is of someone between 16 and 18 years of age, around 4.9 to 5.3 ft tall, with long black hair and fair complexion.

“She was found wearing a red top, yellow jogger pants, pink embroidered dupatta with flower images and beads with black thread around her waist. A white ladies’ sandal was also seized from the point of occurrence,” the OC said.

He further informed that the tooth sample and hair of the deceased have been preserved for DNA comparison with family members.