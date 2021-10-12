TAH construction on in full swing, focus on border areas : Mein

HAWAI, 11 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the government is giving special attention to the development of border areas, and that the construction of the Trans- Arunachal Highway (TAH) is going on in full swing across the state.

He said this during the inauguration of the new office of the Anjaw SP and a fire station here on Monday.

Appealing to the people to cooperate with the government agencies in smooth construction of roads in the border areas, he said that “all other developments will follow the road communications.”

Mein asked Anjaw DC Talo Jerang to expedite the process of land compensation in certain portions for immediate commencement of the road construction works.

Informing about several new developments, Mein said that the state government will develop three model villages in the border areas – one each in the eastern, central and western zones of the state. “A micro-hydel will be developed in the border areas for generation of electricity for border villages where electricity supply through the power grid does not reach due to difficult terrain,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the poor telecom network in district headquarters Hawai, the DCM informed that one of the world’s largest tower industries, Indus Tower Ltd, is going to install smart monopoles in some locations of the state to improve the network connectivity. He added that the firm has proposed installing smart monopoles in some select locations in Itanagar/Naharlagun, Pasighat, Namsai and Tawang on a pilot basis, prior to installing such monopoles in all the district headquarters in the next phase.

Mein gave assurance that in the next phase, such towers will be installed in Hawai, as well.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by local MLA Dasanglu Pul, he assured to take them up in the next budget session.

Pul submitted the memorandum requesting for “sanctioning of fund for multipurpose-cum-badminton hall in Khupa township, construction of Type V quarters for the SP and Type IV quarters for the DSP and the OC, police station in Hawai, Walong police outpost, CC road from the SP office to the fire station, construction of treasury office and officer quarters, and installation of 4G Airtel/BSNL 3G network service towers in Hawai and Walong CO outpost.”

Also addressing the gathering, Home Minister Bamang Felix sought cooperation from the people in maintaining peace in the district. He said that the “police alone cannot maintain law and order, but with the cooperation of the people and society as a whole, together we can make a peaceful state.”

He said that, with the inauguration of the SP office in Hawai, including a police station under it, Anjaw district has its second police station.

Describing Anjaw as a “zero crime district,” he asked the people to seek the help of police personnel for emergency services like fire-fighting.

DC Jerang, DGP RP Upadhyaya and SP Neha Yadav also spoke.

Among others, SP (Fire & Emergency Services) Mohd Asif, Women & Child Commission Vice Chairperson Heyomai Towsik, PRI members, government officials, gaon burahs and police personnel were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)