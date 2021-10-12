Outreach progs on legal aid conducted

YUPIA, 11 Oct: The Papum Pare district legal services authority conducted an outreach programme at the government girls’ residential school here to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on Monday.

During the programme, the chief judicial magistrate spoke on the significance of the day, the pan-India awareness and outreach campaign, and the roles and functions of legal services authorities.

Legal aid counsels informed the participants about legal aid clinics, duties of legal aid counsels, the Right to Education Act, the POCSO Act, etc.

In the capital, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized an awareness programme on ‘legal-cum-various government schemes for girl child’ at the Amar Jyoti government middle school in Chimpu.

“Seventy-one beneficiaries benefitted from the programmes,” APSLSA OSD Dani Belo informed in a release.